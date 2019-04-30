BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA Reduces Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA reduced its holdings in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 51,564 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Total System Services were worth $9,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 6,655.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,932,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,888,967 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,335,661 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,866,000 after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,151,897 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $174,616,000 after acquiring an additional 157,929 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Total System Services by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,785,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $145,134,000 after acquiring an additional 900,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total System Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSS opened at $101.07 on Tuesday. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.58 and a 52 week high of $102.67. The company has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Total System Services had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $980.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Total System Services, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. Total System Services’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Total System Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Total System Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Total System Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Total System Services in a research report on Monday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Total System Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

In other Total System Services news, EVP Patricia A. Watson sold 37,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total value of $3,518,907.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,375.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dorenda K. Weaver sold 2,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $209,555.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 49,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,881.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,640 shares of company stock worth $10,098,506 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc provides payment processing, merchant, and related payment services to financial and nonfinancial institutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Issuer Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. It offers general purpose reloadable prepaid and payroll cards, demand deposit accounts, and other financial service solutions to the underbanked and other consumers and businesses.

