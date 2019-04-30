BITFID 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $0.00 (FID)

BITFID (CURRENCY:FID) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. BITFID has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of BITFID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITFID coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0336 or 0.00000395 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, BITFID has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BITFID alerts:

DeviantCoin (DEV) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000935 BTC.

GAIA (GAIA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Zeitcoin (ZEIT) traded up 70.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Vcash (XVC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Bitcurrency (BTCR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000020 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Rimbit (RBT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

BITFID Profile

BITFID (CRYPTO:FID) is a coin. The official website for BITFID is www.bitfid.com . BITFID’s official Twitter account is @BITFID_COM

Buying and Selling BITFID

BITFID can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITFID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITFID should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BITFID using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BITFID Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BITFID and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.