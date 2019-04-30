Bitcoin Instant Tops One Day Trading Volume of $0.00 (BTI)

Bitcoin Instant (CURRENCY:BTI) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. One Bitcoin Instant coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Instant has a total market cap of $139,215.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitcoin Instant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Instant has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Instant alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00020947 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000443 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00001548 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000256 BTC.

BLAST (BLAST) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ZeusNetwork (ZEUS) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ShopZcoin (SZC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About Bitcoin Instant

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Instant

Bitcoin Instant can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FreiExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Instant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Instant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Instant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Instant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Instant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.