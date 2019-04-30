BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (BFRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR (NASDAQ:BFRA) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR had a negative return on equity of 98.81% and a negative net margin of 71.55%. The business had revenue of $7.48 million for the quarter.

Shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR stock traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, hitting $14.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 841. BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The company has a market capitalization of $322.07 million, a P/E ratio of -16.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on BIOFRONTERA AG/ADR from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis.

