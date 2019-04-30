Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Acquires 19,054 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (AMLP)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,054 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 80,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 225,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 30,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.97. 146,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,395,885. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $8.27 and a 12 month high of $11.41.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

