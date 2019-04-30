Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (DHER) a €50.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DHER. Barclays set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 27th. Deutsche Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.23) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €44.59 ($51.85).

Shares of ETR:DHER opened at €40.46 ($47.05) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 304.21. Delivery Hero has a 52 week low of €27.48 ($31.95) and a 52 week high of €52.35 ($60.87). The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Delivery Hero SE provides online food ordering and delivery services. It operates in 40 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

