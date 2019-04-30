Belden (BDC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Several other brokerages have also commented on BDC. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Belden from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Longbow Research lowered Belden from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $63.27 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Belden to $70.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Belden from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.18.

Shares of Belden stock opened at $55.97 on Monday. Belden has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 2.58.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.03. Belden had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $655.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Belden by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,751,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,893,000 after purchasing an additional 66,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter worth approximately $5,081,000.

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

