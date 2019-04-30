Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Trims Stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (GXC)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,267,000 after acquiring an additional 50,043 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 228,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 43,532 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 136,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,702,000 after acquiring an additional 15,501 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 4,813.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 88,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,564,000 after acquiring an additional 86,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P China ETF by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 86,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GXC stock opened at $102.79 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $117.00.

SPDR S&P China ETF Profile

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

