BB&T Corp Sells 2,275 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)

BB&T Corp cut its position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,275 shares during the quarter. BB&T Corp’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,011,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,294,000 after purchasing an additional 198,714 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,667,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,501,000 after purchasing an additional 80,890 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,919,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 984,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,292,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

In other La-Z-Boy news, insider John Douglas Collier sold 49,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $1,623,560.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,579.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total transaction of $3,439,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 540,642 shares in the company, valued at $18,592,678.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,598 shares of company stock worth $7,842,411 over the last 90 days. 4.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Sidoti set a $38.00 price target on shares of La-Z-Boy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th.

LZB stock opened at $32.90 on Tuesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.30 and a 52 week high of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 0.95.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $467.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/bbt-corp-sells-2275-shares-of-la-z-boy-incorporated-lzb.html.

About La-Z-Boy

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

Featured Article: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.