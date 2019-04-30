BB&T Corp Has $982,000 Holdings in Arcosa Inc (ACA)

BB&T Corp cut its position in shares of Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 41.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,057 shares during the period. BB&T Corp’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,595,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $160,114,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,112,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,479,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arcosa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,189,000. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 1,395,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.02, for a total transaction of $46,062,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Monday, March 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.74 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arcosa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

Arcosa stock opened at $30.87 on Tuesday. Arcosa Inc has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $35.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 16.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arcosa Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is currently 10.99%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

