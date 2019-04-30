Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th.

Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at $84.05 on Tuesday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52-week low of $76.29 and a 52-week high of $111.38.

BAMXF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a $74.00 target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

