Barclays Analysts Give Daimler (DAI) a €62.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €60.00 ($69.77) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.12 ($67.58).

ETR:DAI opened at €58.13 ($67.59) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion and a PE ratio of 8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.37, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Daimler has a twelve month low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a twelve month high of €68.64 ($79.81).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

