Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $895,000 Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 239,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in InnerWorkings were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of InnerWorkings by 2,918.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 36.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 61.6% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,286 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 11,545 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InnerWorkings in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of InnerWorkings by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 13,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get InnerWorkings alerts:

In related news, EVP Oren B. Azar bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,867.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

INWK opened at $3.51 on Tuesday. InnerWorkings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $10.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.47 million, a P/E ratio of -43.88 and a beta of 1.60.

InnerWorkings (NASDAQ:INWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.25). InnerWorkings had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $294.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.67 million. Analysts anticipate that InnerWorkings, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on INWK. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of InnerWorkings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $895,000 Holdings in InnerWorkings, Inc. (INWK)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/bank-of-new-york-mellon-corp-has-895000-holdings-in-innerworkings-inc-inwk.html.

InnerWorkings Profile

InnerWorkings, Inc provides marketing execution solutions in North America and internationally. The company's software applications and databases create an integrated solution that stores, analyzes, and tracks the production capabilities of its supplier network, as well as detailed pricing data.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InnerWorkings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INWK).

Receive News & Ratings for InnerWorkings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerWorkings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.