Bank of New York Mellon Corp (BK) Shares Bought by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,141,671 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 116,866 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $57,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,610,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,534,974,000 after acquiring an additional 8,695,718 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $390,153,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,711,519 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600,747 shares during the last quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen boosted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4,919.9% in the first quarter. Ronna Sue Cohen now owns 2,207,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,526,000. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on BK shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,797 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $307,241.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,483 shares in the company, valued at $979,599. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 171,960 shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $8,990,068.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,437 shares of company stock worth $10,815,740 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BK opened at $49.38 on Tuesday. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $58.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $46.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

