Bank of America Corp DE Sells 11,620 Shares of Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (MGU)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc (NYSE:MGU) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,257 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,620 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $20,027,000 after purchasing an additional 45,562 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,592 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 21,861 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 198,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MGU opened at $22.53 on Tuesday. Macquarie Global Infr Total Rtrn Fnd Inc has a 52 week low of $17.57 and a 52 week high of $23.31.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

