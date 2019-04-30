Bancorp (TBBK) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “The Bancorp Bank is a Delaware-chartered, federally insured commercial bank which focuses on service to small and mid-size businesses and their principals in the Philadelphia-Wilmington market area, and on private-label affinity group programs, including merchant card servicing. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TBBK. ValuEngine raised Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. BidaskClub lowered Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Shares of TBBK traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,971. Bancorp has a one year low of $7.64 and a one year high of $12.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $590.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.19.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 29.39%. The company had revenue of $64.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. Equities analysts predict that Bancorp will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBBK. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Bancorp by 358.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 16,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 13,083 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in Bancorp by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Bancorp by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 17,186 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

