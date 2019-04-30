Bancolombia (CIB) Lowered to Underperform at Credit Suisse Group

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CIB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of CIB opened at $51.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Bancolombia has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $55.40. The company has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.67.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.36. Bancolombia had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Bancolombia will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,754,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,683 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Genesis Asset Managers LLP now owns 2,442,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,733,000 after acquiring an additional 187,128 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bancolombia by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,737,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,509,000 after acquiring an additional 464,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.35% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

