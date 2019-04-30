Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (BLX) Receives $22.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr SA (NYSE:BLX) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLX shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “average” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd.

Shares of NYSE:BLX traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.63. 306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.18. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr has a 12 month low of $15.31 and a 12 month high of $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $862.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.89 and a beta of 1.33.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr (NYSE:BLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $32.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.60 million. Equities analysts predict that Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr’s dividend payout ratio is currently 550.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,983,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,389,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,336,000 after acquiring an additional 69,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Banco Latinoamericano de Comerci Extr by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $750,000 after acquiring an additional 13,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.46% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, collateral-backed, short and medium term trade, and pre-export financing structured loans; and discounting of notes, cross-border leasing, pre- and post-export financing, import financing, letters of credit, bank guarantees, documentary collection, irrevocable reimbursement undertakings, bankers' acceptance, vendor finance, and ECA-backed financing services.

