Bailard Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 687 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 293,123 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $78,457,000 after buying an additional 16,622 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd grew its position in shares of Netflix by 128.9% in the 1st quarter. Bach Investment Advisors Ltd now owns 1,224 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $441,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 58.1% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Netflix from $430.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (down previously from $475.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (down previously from $410.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $421.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Netflix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.03.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $371.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $163.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.23 and a twelve month high of $423.21.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 24.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 7,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $2,738,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 56,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.74, for a total transaction of $21,119,574.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,966 shares in the company, valued at $21,119,574.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 173,440 shares of company stock worth $63,555,861 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/bailard-inc-purchases-new-holdings-in-netflix-inc-nflx.html.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Article: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.