Bailard Inc. Buys New Stake in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NRIM)

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 18.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co bought a new stake in Northrim BanCorp in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Northrim BanCorp by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NRIM opened at $34.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $238.32 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Northrim BanCorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.66 and a 12 month high of $45.40.

Northrim BanCorp (NASDAQ:NRIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 million. Northrim BanCorp had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 9.96%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northrim BanCorp, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrim BanCorp Profile

Northrim BanCorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northrim Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and professional individuals in Alaska. It operates in two segments, Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The company offers noninterest-bearing checking accounts and interest-bearing time deposits, checking and savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and courier noncash deposits.

