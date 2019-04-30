Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (BW) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,622,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 54% from the previous session’s volume of 1,701,247 shares.The stock last traded at $0.35 and had previously closed at $0.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 28,434 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 144.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,034,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile (NYSE:BW)
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc provides fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment for the power and industrial markets worldwide. Its Babcock & Wilcox segment engages in the engineering, procurement, specialty manufacturing, construction, and commissioning of new and retrofit utility boilers and industrial boilers fired with coal and natural gas; and boiler cleaning equipment and material handling equipment.
