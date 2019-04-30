B. Riley Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Carvana (CVNA)

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $91.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $72.00.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CVNA. Barrington Research cut shares of Carvana from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carvana from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Carvana from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Carvana in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.09.

NYSE CVNA opened at $70.37 on Monday. Carvana has a 1 year low of $24.03 and a 1 year high of $72.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 2.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.08). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 21.06% and a negative net margin of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $584.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 52,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $3,320,886.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,821,696.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 316,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total transaction of $15,241,712.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,937,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,547,879,853.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,745,592 shares of company stock worth $151,698,203. Corporate insiders own 13.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Carvana by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying used cars in the United States. The company purchases, reconditions, sells, and delivers vehicles. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up.

