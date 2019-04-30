B. Riley Comments on Visteon Corp’s Q2 2019 Earnings (VC)

Visteon Corp (NYSE:VC) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2019 earnings per share estimates for Visteon in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.20. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q3 2019 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.46 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $737.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.99 million. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.08 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Visteon to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visteon from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group decreased their target price on Visteon from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Visteon from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.69.

Shares of NYSE VC opened at $65.49 on Monday. Visteon has a twelve month low of $56.59 and a twelve month high of $139.45.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 905 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Visteon by 132.5% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Visteon by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corporation is a global automotive supplier that designs, engineers and manufactures electronics products for original equipment vehicle manufacturer (OEM), including Ford, Mazda, Nissan/Renault, General Motors, Honda BMW and Daimler. The Company operates through Electronics segment. The Electronics segment provides vehicle cockpit electronics products to customers, including instrument clusters, information displays, infotainment, audio systems, telematics solutions and head up displays.

