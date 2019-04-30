B. Riley Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Granite Construction Inc. (GVA)

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Granite Construction in a research note issued on Monday, April 29th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.69. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Granite Construction’s Q4 2019 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The construction company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $619.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.46 million. Granite Construction had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 1.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

GVA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine cut Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Granite Construction from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Granite Construction presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.50.

NYSE:GVA opened at $44.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Granite Construction has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $60.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Granite Construction during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV now owns 5,020 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuburgh Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Construction by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Granite Construction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

About Granite Construction

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Featured Article: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.