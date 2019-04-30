B. Riley Analysts Give Imax (IMAX) a $34.00 Price Target

B. Riley set a $34.00 price target on Imax (NYSE:IMAX) in a research report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Imax from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Imax from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Imax in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Imax from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Imax in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.83.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $24.20 on Friday. Imax has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 43.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Imax had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. The business had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Imax will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Lister sold 44,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $1,000,990.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,684.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert D. Lister sold 59,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $1,347,148.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,734.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,205 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Imax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $431,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in Imax by 815.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 253,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,553,000 after acquiring an additional 226,244 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Imax by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 7,289 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Imax during the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. 79.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

