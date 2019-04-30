Azul SA (AZUL) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Azul SA (NYSE:AZUL) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.54.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AZUL shares. Morgan Stanley raised Azul from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Azul from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Azul in a research note on Monday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Azul from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of NYSE AZUL traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.42. 1,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,009. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03 and a beta of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Azul has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $34.09.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $651.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.03 million. Azul had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Azul will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AZUL. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Azul during the third quarter valued at about $30,260,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,598,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,264,000 after acquiring an additional 374,169 shares in the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Azul by 2.2% during the first quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 1,456,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,536,000 after acquiring an additional 30,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Azul during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,801,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Azul by 148.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,036,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,440,000 after buying an additional 618,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

Azul Company Profile

Azul SA provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 739 daily flights to 106 destinations through a network of 206 non-stop routes with a fleet of 120 aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Barueri, Brazil.

