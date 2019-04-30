Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Given a $32.00 Price Target by BMO Capital Markets Analysts

BMO Capital Markets set a $32.00 target price on Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Bank of America upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axalta Coating Systems from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.09.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52-week low of $21.58 and a 52-week high of $32.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $161,364.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,630,938.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert W. Bryant sold 5,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $139,298.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 962,918 shares of company stock worth $25,373,442. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Ffcm LLC increased its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 186.1% during the 4th quarter. Ffcm LLC now owns 4,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

