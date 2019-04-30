Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $27.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $30.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.09.

AXTA opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.24. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.58 and a 12 month high of $32.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 24.08%. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Michael A. Cash sold 5,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $141,022.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Shaver sold 309,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $7,906,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,578. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 962,918 shares of company stock valued at $25,373,442. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jolley Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Jolley Asset Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 92,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 14,798 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 49,597 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

