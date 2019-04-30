AutoNation (AN) Upgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoNation (NYSE:AN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an underweight rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Sunday, February 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on AutoNation in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.06 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.38.

NYSE:AN opened at $42.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.05. AutoNation has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AutoNation had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoNation will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David B. Edelson acquired 1,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.06 per share, for a total transaction of $41,469.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 158,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 39,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,475,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 54.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 642,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after purchasing an additional 226,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

