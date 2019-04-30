Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stake Increased by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 26.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1,376.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 319.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 36,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.05, for a total transaction of $5,420,054.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 148,842 shares in the company, valued at $22,184,900.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $4,499,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,578 shares of company stock worth $17,078,216 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $162.99 on Tuesday. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $112.58 and a 1-year high of $165.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 72.64%.

ADP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.43.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

