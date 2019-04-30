Atmos Energy (ATO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.63 per share for the quarter. Atmos Energy has set its FY 2019 guidance at $4.20-4.35 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $4.20-4.35 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.05. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $877.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Atmos Energy’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Atmos Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATO opened at $100.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Atmos Energy has a 12-month low of $84.35 and a 12-month high of $104.07. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.27.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ATO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

