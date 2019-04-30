Atlassian Co. PLC (TEAM) Stake Lessened by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,906 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 11,310 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $3,698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 20.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,666,000 after acquiring an additional 93,536 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 121,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after acquiring an additional 10,522 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 300,255 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,716,000 after acquiring an additional 22,604 shares in the last quarter. Signition LP bought a new stake in Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at $1,513,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Atlassian by 136.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $110.05 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. PLC has a 12 month low of $55.11 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,572.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 171.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.26). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 38.06% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $309.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Atlassian Co. PLC will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Atlassian from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 15th. Bank of America set a $97.00 price target on shares of Atlassian and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Atlassian in a report on Friday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.71.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/atlassian-co-plc-team-stake-lessened-by-daiwa-securities-group-inc.html.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a Web-based project management application for capturing and adding structure to fluid, fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. PLC (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.