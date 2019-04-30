Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,568 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

HDB stock opened at $114.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $99.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $116.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $529,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/atlas-capital-advisors-llc-has-529000-holdings-in-hdfc-bank-limited-hdb.html.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HDB. TheStreet raised HDFC Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered HDFC Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

Further Reading: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.