Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) Rating Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ACBI. BidaskClub lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ACBI opened at $18.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $437.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.00. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $14.44 and a 1 year high of $21.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.20 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. Analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACBI. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 1,750.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 4,883 shares during the period. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

