ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (ACO.X) Given a C$47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets set a C$47.00 target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$41.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$46.80.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

ACO.X opened at C$45.34 on Monday. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$41.22 and a 12 month high of C$53.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.90.

In other news, Senior Officer Sett F. Policicchio sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$45.23, for a total transaction of C$27,138.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,075,071.87.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.