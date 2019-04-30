Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Position in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) by 130.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 875,785 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 495,761 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in NCI Building Systems were worth $5,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NCS. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 1,100.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $610,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in NCI Building Systems by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCI Building Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NCI Building Systems alerts:

Shares of NCS opened at $5.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.35 million, a PE ratio of 3.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.88. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $23.35.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NCS shares. UBS Group downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on NCI Building Systems from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Barclays set a $9.00 target price on NCI Building Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine downgraded NCI Building Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “strong sell” rating on shares of NCI Building Systems in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.80.

In related news, Director Gary L. Forbes acquired 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.06 per share, for a total transaction of $38,285.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,367.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George Martinez acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.07 per share, with a total value of $84,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 67,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,872.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $221,525 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/assenagon-asset-management-s-a-raises-position-in-nci-building-systems-inc-ncs.html.

NCI Building Systems Company Profile

NCI Building Systems, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets metal products for the nonresidential construction industry in North America. It operates in four segments: Engineered Building Systems, Metal Components, Insulated Metal Panels, and Metal Coil Coating. The Engineered Building Systems segment offers engineered structural members and panels; and self-storage building systems under the Metallic, Mid-West Steel, A & S, All American, Mesco, Star, Ceco, Robertson, Garco, Heritage, and SteelBuilding.com brands to builders, general contractors, developers, and end users directly, as well as through private label companies.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS).

Receive News & Ratings for NCI Building Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCI Building Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.