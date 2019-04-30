Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) Stake Lessened by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL decreased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 92.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,100 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355,100 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $2,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $213,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.86, for a total transaction of $121,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $230,442.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,733 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,399. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AZPN shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $121.56 on Tuesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.01 and a beta of 1.56.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 76.36% and a net margin of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Aspen Technology’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/04/30/aspen-technology-inc-azpn-stake-lessened-by-virginia-retirement-systems-et-al.html.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.