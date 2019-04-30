AsiaCoin Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 30th. In the last seven days, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the US dollar. AsiaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and approximately $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Linda (LINDA) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 42.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000093 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 73.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Safe Trade Coin (XSTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About AsiaCoin

AsiaCoin (AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,323,479,014 coins. AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AsiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

