Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (ARWR) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

ARWR has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.50 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $24.00 target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.70.

ARWR stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 919,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,858. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.31 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.23.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.63). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 61.78% and a negative return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $34.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.88 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Bruce D. Given sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total transaction of $849,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 687,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,735,248.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Bruce D. Given sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total value of $325,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 847,856 shares in the company, valued at $12,276,954.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 646,001 shares of company stock worth $11,086,122 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARWR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,239,000 after buying an additional 89,536 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $224,000. Man Group plc grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 47.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 22,592 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the period. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline include ARO-AAT, a RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutic candidate for the treatment of liver diseases associated with alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; ARO-APOC3 to treat hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-ANG3 to reduce production of angiopoietin-like protein 3; ARO-ENaC to reduce production of the epithelial sodium channel alpha subunit in the airways of the lung; and ARO-HIF2 for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma.

