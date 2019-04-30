Arrow Financial Corp Has $298,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)

Arrow Financial Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 27.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,658 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 11,345.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 24,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,825 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $639,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,882,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,649,000 after acquiring an additional 644,462 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 127,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,458,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $364,000.

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $43.97 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.58 and a 1-year high of $47.78.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

