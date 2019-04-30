Facing what it saw in the rooftop solar industry that was slumping as a threat to the monopoly, the largest utility of Arizona covertly funneled millions of dollars to back candidates that were preferred for the nation commission regulating it.

Following the usefulness denied to affirm or deny its participation in the election that it absolutely had the revelation of filings with the commission came.

Get alerts:

The paying raises questions about whether a regulated monopoly like APS ought to be permitted to bring money to political causes that could negatively affect clients, and whether it ought to be allowed to maintain such spending key.

“They are still taking ratepayer money and using it against the ratepayers to jack up their prices,” said Tom Ryan, an attorney in metro Phoenix who has been a critic of some commission members.

The 2014 movement by APS and its proprietor, Pinnacle West Capital Corp., was a split from a decades-long clinic by the state’s utilities of not meddling in political parties between their own regulators. The usefulness spent on elections again in 2018 and 2016 but openly disclosed it.

The shift resulted in years of negative press, along with an FBI investigation that lasts to this day.

Pinnacle West and APS CEO Don Brandt was involved in deflecting news reports as the company funneled a combined $12.8 million to 15 political groups in 2014, such as the $3.2 million that was spent commission races.

The utility eventually disclosed the spending late last month after having a Democrat who took office and demand documents and other commissioners joined.

Additionally, it provided details of $4.1 million in spending to affect its own regulators’ 2016 election and almost $40 million to defeat a citizens’ initiative annually that would have demanded that it get a whole lot more of its electricity from solar and other renewable resources. APS confessed those donations.

“This was a policy problem using direct effect on our clients and our business and on Arizona,” Jenna Rowell, the utility’s director of external relations, said of the 2018 spending. “So we have involved in that ancient , we had been up front about that. Along with all of the necessary disclosures, we spoke frequently and openly about why we had been getting involved against that attempt.”

Brandt got upgrades from executives overseeing the political attempts in the 2016 and 2014 elections of the company, according to documents provided to the commission.

Company officials haven’t made readily available for interviews. When asked the reason why it dumped its coverage of not participating in political parties for its labs, rowell pointed to a 2014 letter by the then-chief operating officer of the company.

“As you are aware, the political arena is changing,” now-retired COO Mark Schiavoni wrote to 2 commission candidates who inquired about the utility’s 2014 political spending. “Because of the tactics quite a few businesses are employing to misrepresent significant regulatory problems, we may need to reply in the future to put the record straight on issues of importance to Arizona, our clients and our company.”

For example devoting $437,000 to encourage candidate Justin Pierce 1 group that received financing from the utility spent $704,000 from the 2014 secretary of state’s race.

Even the FBI confirmed that its investigation into political spending in certain 2014 races remains continuing, although it declined to offer specifics. The U.S. Attorney’s Office declined to say if it’s the grand jury was still examining the 2014 spending.

Neither APS nor the FBI has disclosed which violations of legislation are being researched.

Commissioner Bill Mundell said the claim was disingenuous, provided that the provider becomes nearly all its money, although pinnacle West insists that no ratepayer money was spent its own political efforts.

The 2014 effort came as APS was faced with a developing solar sector and customers’ adopt of solar panels that could cut their electricity use — along with the utility’s gains. APS wanted commissioners to lower the amount it needed to cover electricity rooftop solar clients sent back to its utility grid. The commission did because of potential solar installations.

Said he attracted APS’ ire by going to a pro-solar collecting where campaign request signatures were gathered by him.

“The bizarre thing is I would have been fair,” Parker explained. “Any problem that could have been increased, I’d have asked,’What does this mean to our ratepayers?'”

Commissioner Andy Tobin, who had been backed by the utility from his 2016 race although he stated it discouraged said APS should have been up front about its 2014 spending and explained its belief that the solar sector posed a hazard to its organization.

“That’s what they should have achieved, and I really don’t understand why they did not,” Tobin said.

___

Follow Jacques Billeaud at twitter.com/jacquesbilleaud.