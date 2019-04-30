Argonaut Gold (AR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.08 per share for the quarter.

Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The mining company reported C$0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$68.20 million during the quarter.

AR opened at C$1.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 3.03. Argonaut Gold has a 52-week low of C$1.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.65. The company has a market cap of $320.05 million and a PE ratio of -43.02.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial set a C$3.50 price target on Argonaut Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity set a C$3.00 target price on Argonaut Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Laurentian dropped their target price on Argonaut Gold from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a report on Thursday, February 21st.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the exploration, mine development, and production activities in North America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets include the El Castillo mine located in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the San Agustin project located in the State of Durango, Mexico.

