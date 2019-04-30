ANZ (ANZBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ANZ (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 1st.

ANZBY traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $19.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,890. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $55.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.26. ANZ has a fifty-two week low of $15.98 and a fifty-two week high of $22.28.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ANZBY shares. ValuEngine raised ANZ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ANZ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ANZ from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services. The company's Australia division offers retail products and services to consumers through the branch network, mortgage specialists, contact centers, and third party brokers, as well as self-service channels, such as Internet banking, phone banking, ATMs, Website, and digital banking; and banking products and financial services, including asset financing to medium to large commercial customers, agribusiness customers, small business owners, high net worth individuals, and family groups.

