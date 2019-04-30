ANRYZE (RYZ) Price Up 23.1% Over Last 7 Days

ANRYZE (CURRENCY:RYZ) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. ANRYZE has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of ANRYZE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ANRYZE token can now be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000074 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ANRYZE has traded up 23.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00005769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00417157 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00018996 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00001871 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.01017577 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00180975 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00007318 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00001356 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000116 BTC.

ANRYZE’s launch date was June 15th, 2017. ANRYZE’s total supply is 112,500,000 tokens. ANRYZE’s official website is anryze.com . ANRYZE’s official Twitter account is @anryze and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for ANRYZE is medium.com/anryze

ANRYZE can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANRYZE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ANRYZE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ANRYZE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

