Analysts Set Union Bankshares Corp (UBSH) Target Price at $41.20

Shares of Union Bankshares Corp (NASDAQ:UBSH) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.20.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Bankshares from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Brean Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of Union Bankshares and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of Union Bankshares stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.51. 6,373 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,458. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Union Bankshares has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $42.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.38.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). Union Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $152.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.45 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Union Bankshares will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Union Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Union Bankshares by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

Union Bankshares Company Profile

Union Bankshares Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The bank's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The bank provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.