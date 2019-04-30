Analysts Set Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (SAX) Price Target at $62.11

Shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €62.11 ($72.22).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAX. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Warburg Research set a €68.00 ($79.07) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €59.00 ($68.60) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €52.70 ($61.28) target price on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of ETR SAX traded down €0.45 ($0.52) during trading on Monday, hitting €61.15 ($71.10). 94,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,494. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 261.91. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €40.30 ($46.86) and a fifty-two week high of €63.90 ($74.30). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -237.02.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

