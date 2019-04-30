Analysts Set On Deck Capital Inc (ONDK) Price Target at $9.25

On Deck Capital Inc (NYSE:ONDK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded On Deck Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Maxim Group downgraded On Deck Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of On Deck Capital in a report on Wednesday, February 13th.

In other news, CEO Noah Breslow acquired 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $47,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,332,718.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald F. Verni acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $35,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 84,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,426.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONDK. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 187.3% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,471 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in On Deck Capital in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in On Deck Capital by 337.6% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of On Deck Capital stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 6,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 548,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 27.45 and a quick ratio of 27.45. The firm has a market cap of $425.08 million, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.81. On Deck Capital has a fifty-two week low of $5.09 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41.

On Deck Capital (NYSE:ONDK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The credit services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $109.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. On Deck Capital had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that On Deck Capital will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About On Deck Capital

On Deck Capital, Inc operates an online platform for small business lending in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers term loans and lines of credit. The company also provides technology and services platform that facilitates online lending to small business customers for banks. It distributes its products through direct marketing channel, strategic partners, and funding advisors.

