Analysts Set Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) PT at $48.50

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.50.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCRI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

MCRI traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $42.70. 740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,973. Monarch Casino & Resort has a twelve month low of $34.45 and a twelve month high of $49.63. The firm has a market cap of $784.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $58.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. Research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 22.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1,013.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 375.2% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 824 guest rooms; 8 food outlets; 2 espresso and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

