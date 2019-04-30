Analysts Offer Predictions for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2019 Earnings (RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RCKT) – Equities research analysts at Svb Leerink upped their Q2 2019 EPS estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Thursday, April 25th. Svb Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.50). Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2019 earnings at ($1.82) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $19.81 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $996.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 3.11. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $10.75 and a 1-year high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 13.60 and a current ratio of 13.60.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.21).

In other news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp purchased 550,005 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,625,087.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gaurav Shah sold 74,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total transaction of $1,286,033.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 43,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,263 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 4,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. It has clinical-stage lentiviral vector (LVV) programs under clinical testing to treat fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; and leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction It also has additional pre-clinical stage LVV programs include pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia; and infantile malignant osteopetrosis, a genetic disorder characterized by increased bone density and bone mass secondary to impaired bone resorption.

