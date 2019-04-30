Analysts Offer Predictions for Altra Industrial Motion Corp’s FY2020 Earnings (AIMC)

Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Altra Industrial Motion in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.65.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AIMC. ValuEngine lowered Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altra Industrial Motion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of AIMC stock opened at $37.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.86. Altra Industrial Motion has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.58 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 3.01%. Altra Industrial Motion’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Altra Industrial Motion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.78%.

About Altra Industrial Motion

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

